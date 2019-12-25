Caroline Flack warned off social media as she shares Christmas message

Troubled Caroline Flack has been warned off social media as she shared an emotional Christmas Eve message with fans.

The Love Island presenter told her 2.3 million followers that she wanted to thank them for their support.

The 40-year-old wrote alongside an old photo of her looking happy: "Been advised not to go on social media ...

I’m a human being at the end of the day.

"But I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year.

"This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own...

She continued: "I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with...

"I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to.

"I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone."

She turned off comments on her post, but it received thousands of likes.

Lewis is supporting his girlfriend (Credit: Splash)

The day before, Caroline posted a defiant message after she appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, accused of assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, while he slept.

She wrote: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing, [sic].

"Thank you for your continued support and love. It’s going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I’m allowed to x."

Lewis has denied she hit him over the head with a lamp.

Bail conditions ban Caroline from talking to Lewis, meaning the couple will be forced to spend Christmas apart. It's believed Caroline will instead be volunteering for a charity.

