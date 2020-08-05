Caroline Flack 'took small drug overdose' weeks before death, inquest hears

Caroline Flack reportedly took a "small drug overdose" months before her death, an inquest has heard.

The Love Island host took her own life back in February at her London home.

An inquest into her death resumed today (August 5) at Poplar Coroner's Court.

Caroline Flack reportedly took a "small drug overdose" months before her death, an inquest heard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Caroline Flack left heartbreaking note before taking her own life at home, inquest learns

Caroline Flack reportedly took "small drug overdose"

Speaking at the inquest, Harley Street psychiatrist Dr Brian Wells shared a statement.

Mr Wells claimed on December 22 of last year, Flack's management team informed him she had taken a "small drug overdose" in a London hotel.

He said he was told Flack had been drinking alcohol at the time of the incident.

Mr Wells explained he arrived at the hotel half-an-hour later and found Flack in bed with friends next to her.

He said Flack was due to appear in court the following morning.

Caroline Flack took her own life in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier that month, Caroline had been arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline Flack became "distressed"

Mr Wells said Flack had become "distressed" over the court appearance.

Earlier in the evening, the presenter allegedly began drinking and taking a "mixture of medication".

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4, 2020, after pleading not guilty to the charges.

However, she took her own life in February.

Mr Wells said Flack had become "distressed" over the court appearance (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt reveals she still texts Caroline Flack five months on from her death

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was pursuing the trial, which Lewis did not support.

Following Caroline's death, her management team accused the CPS of a "show trial".

They slammed their decision to pursue the trial despite knowing "not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events".

Caroline left a note for Lewis Burton, the inquest heard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the inquest on Wednesday, one of the paramedic crew found a handwritten letter placed on the coffee table.

The note had 'Lewis' written on it, which is believed to be for Flack's boyfriend Lewis.

At court, PC Tim Child said there was evidence of suicide attempts elsewhere in the property.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.