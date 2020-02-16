Caroline Flack death: Strictly pays tribute to star's 'infectious energy'

Caroline Flack has been remembered by Strictly Come Dancing for her "infectious energy".

The former Love Island presenter - who won the 2014 series of the BBC One show with Pasha Kovalev - tragically took her own life on Saturday February 15 and now the show's bosses have remembered the presenter, who they called "simply one of a kind".

A statement posted on their official Twitter account said: "The entire Strictly Come Dancing family are heartbroken to hear this incredibly sad news.

"Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance, she shone brightly in the Strictly ballroom every week and became an incredible champion.

"Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply one of a kind. We are sending our love to all her family and friends during this difficult time."

Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance.

Some of the Strictly Come Dancing family have also paid tribute to Caroline.

Host Tess Daly wrote: "Absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones at this time. (sic)"

Strictly remembered Caroline's "infectious personality" (Credit: BBC)

Whilst judge Bruno Tonioli shared: "Just can't believe it ... Always so much fun to be around, such sad news ... RIP #bekind #carolineflack (sic)."

Meanwhile, current Love Island host Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to the late Caroline.

She shared a photo of the pair of them and wrote alongside it: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't," concluding with a heartbreak emoji.

Laura also shared a poem about losing someone too soon.

It read: "To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable that you're no longer there.

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

"You left us far too early before your time, it seems and now you'll never have the chance to fulfill all those dreams. However hard it is though we'll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought.

"You always lived life to the full but ours won't be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again."

Meanwhile, other celebrities have rushed to social media to offer their tributes to Caroline.

Mollie King wrote: "Such incredibly sad news. I can't believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline's family and loved ones."

Such incredibly sad news. I can’t believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline’s family and loved ones xxx — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) February 15, 2020

Kerry Katona posted: "Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!"

Kerry paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: Wenn)

Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/J7V1DNR7Sm — Kerry Katona (@KerryKatona7) February 15, 2020

Eamonn Holmes said: "Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

Eamonn was "shocked beyond belief" (Credit: ITV)

Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

Piers Morgan paid tribute to her bright personality, writing: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally.

Piers said Caroline told him it had been "the worst time of her life" (Credit: Fox)

"She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

"This is such sad, awful news.

Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news. pic.twitter.com/UAzKOlmZFA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

His Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid said she was heartbroken for her ITV colleague.

Susanna said she was heartbroken (Credit: SplashNews.com)

My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 15, 2020

Love Island winner Dani Dyer said she was lucky to have known Caroline.

"I am devastated with this news. Caroline you were a beautiful person and I'm so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel."

Dani was "devastated" by the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I am devistated with this news. Caroline you was a beautiful person and I’m so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel ❤️ — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) February 15, 2020

Jonathan Ross revealed he had recently reached out to her.

Jonathan said he had been in touch with Caroline recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He tweeted: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better.

"She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful."

I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) February 15, 2020

Dermot O'Leary wrote: "Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. Candles lit."

Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. X Candles lit. https://t.co/wZLnphS3Se — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) February 15, 2020

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

