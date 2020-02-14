Caroline Flack returns to Instagram after seven week absence

Caroline Flack has broken her social media silence, posting sultry pictures of her posing with her cute dog Ruby.

The presenter, 40, hasn't posted anything on Instagram since before Christmas.

Read more: Caroline Flack 'in tears' as she arrives at court to face assault charge

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Feb 13, 2020 at 2:13pm PST

Caroline is facing trial next month after being accused of hitting her sleeping boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp - something they both have denied.

Seven weeks ago the star posted a Christmas message to followers.

She wrote: "Been advised not to go on social media but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year.

"This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own.

"I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with.

I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with.

"I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to. I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone."

View this post on Instagram You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:09pm PST

Caroline, who had to step down from presenting the winter edition of Love Island, will appear in court to face charges on March 4 and has been banned from contacting Lewis.

Despite this, Lewis yesterday commented on footage of Caroline posted by a friend on Instagram before swiftly deleting the comment.

Read more: Lewis Burton 'posts message to Caroline Flack before deleting'

Lewis, 27, appeared to comment on a video of the Love Island host climbing a wall at London's The Castle Climbing Centre with friend Mollie Grosberg who added the post.

In a screenshot obtained by the Mail Online, Lewis commented: "You're both useless," followed by a red love heart emoji.

Caroline and Lewis, pictured on a date before the drama, are banned from seeing each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The comment comes after Caroline reportedly 'hit rock bottom' after discovering Lewis has allegedly been messaging other women saying he's single.

A report in New! magazine claimed Caroline is reeling after discovering that Lewis told the women he was speaking to that their relationship was over.

Read more: Caroline Flack is back in the UK and off the booze with TV future looking bright

A source told the magazine: "As a tennis coach, Lewis is often in touch with female clients. He’s doing his best to protest his innocence but, obviously, not being able to explain things to Caroline face to face makes everything seem a lot worse than it is."

However, it was reported that he had also sent another woman a message on WhatsApp, which said: "Me and Caroline don't go out anymore. Are you available next weekend to see me?"

It doesn't look like the ongoing Caroline and Lewis saga is going to end any time soon.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.