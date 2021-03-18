The mum and twin sister of Caroline Flack have been widely praised for bravely taking part in documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death.

Chris, mum of Caroline Flack, shared her Instagram message last year on her daughter’s behalf (Credit: Channel 4)

Chris and Jody shared with viewers they Caroline they knew, love and now miss terribly.

Protective mum Chris has previously spoken to her trusted local newspaper Eastern Daily Press about her daughter’s plight.

In one interview last year, she shared the words from an Instagram post that Caroline, who took her own life aged 40, had wanted to share publicly, but had been advised against.

The Love Island host explained what had happened on the night of her arrest and opened up about the struggles she’d been trying to contain for many years, in the post she composted but didn’t share in January 2020.

Caroline’s words feel even more poignant today, now we’ve had an insight into the girl behind the fame…

Caroline Flack (Credit: BBC Strictly YouTube)

Mum Chris told the newspaper in February 2020, days after her daughter’s death: “Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard.

“So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.

“Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her.”

Caroline had written: “For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal.

“I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.

“The problem with brushing things under the carpet is… they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.

“On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend …Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

“I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.

Caroline said what happened with Lewis in December 2019 was an accident (Credit: SplashNews)

“I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

“But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.

“The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

“The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

“I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

“I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

“I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back.”

“I can’t say anymore than that.”

