Caroline Flack's mum wants her 'little voice' heard

Caroline Flack's mother has said she chose to release the star's final message so her daughter's "little voice" could be heard.

Earlier this week, Chris Flack shared an unpublished Instagram post Caroline had written days before her tragic death in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press, in Norfolk where she grew up.

In the message, Caroline insisted that she was "not a domestic abuser" ahead of her impending trial for alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline's mother wanted her "little voice" heard (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4 but tragically took her own life on Saturday after reportedly learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing the case against her.

In the heartbreaking statement, the star also said she had been having 'some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time' as that she and her family 'could not take it anymore'.

She so wanted to have her little voice heard.

Chris said her daughter was advised not to share the post on social media, but that her family "want people to read it".

Explaining her reason to release the message, Chris told the Eastern Daily Press: "So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.

"It was describing how she was feeling and what she had gone through - no more than that. It was not blaming anyone or pointing any fingers.

"We want people to read it and want it to be shared through the EDP who we really trust and always have done. She so wanted to have her little voice heard."

In Caroline's message, she had written: "Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident. I am NOT a domestic abuser.

"I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

"I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back'? I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back."

Caroline died on Saturday (Credit: ITV2)

During an inquest into her death on Wednesday (February 19), a coroner confirmed that Caroline died by hanging.

The inquest is likely to be adjourned for several weeks while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence.

