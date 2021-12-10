The mother of Caroline Flack has criticised celebrities who claim to have been close to her late daughter.

The former Love Island host sadly passed away at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Now, Christine has admitted that it’s “hard” to see famous faces publicly grieving for Caroline.

Caroline Flack’s mum Christine has spoken about her late daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine Flack

In a new interview, Christine revealed that she still keeps in touch with some of Caroline’s closest friends.

These include Natalie Pinkham, charity CEO Josie Naughton and Dawn O’Porter.

However, she finds it difficult when others speak out about her daughter.

You can’t just grieve quietly

Speaking to The Sun, Christine shared: “It’s hard. I saw someone on the telly this week calling her a friend and it really hurt.

“When a death is in the media, you can’t just grieve quietly. There’s lots of people grieving that don’t know her personally, so you’re looking after them, as well as all her friends.”

Christine added: “I like seeing Natalie, Josie and Dawn, but it hurts sometimes when I have to see people who say they knew her.”

Christine previously appeared on Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death (Credit: Channel 4)

She later went on to admit that Caroline “suffered for a long while” before her death.

It isn’t the first time Christine has opened up about her late daughter.

The 71-year old previously featured in Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, which aired on Channel 4 in March.

During the documentary, Christine bravely spoke about her daughter’s demons and her sad passing.

She said: “I was proud of her, she was good at her job. I like the fact that she had so many people who did really like her, didn’t they. But it’s awful you don’t know that when you’re feeling really bad.”

The documentary also starred Caroline’s twin sister Jodie.

Caroline tragically passed away in February last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine speaks out

Meanwhile, back in August, Christine revealed that a doctor previously suspected Caroline had bipolar.

The grieving mother also admitted that the star tried her best to hide her struggles as she felt “ashamed”.

Christine told The Sun: “The last doctor she saw thought she may have had bipolar. And that’s what I always thought.

“It was just constant highs, all of a sudden, then the lows.”

Caroline tragically ended her life on February 15, 2020.

At the time, the host was facing a court appearance over an alleged assault of her former partner Lewis Burton.

