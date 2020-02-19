Caroline Flack's boyfriend shares unseen holiday photo with late presenter

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has shared a holiday photo following her death.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

During an inquest into her death today (February 19), a coroner confirmed that she died by hanging.

Lewis paid tribute to Caroline today (Credit: Instagram)

Lewis shared the photo to his Instagram Story on Wednesday alongside a broken heart emoji.

The picture showed the pair beaming for the camera as Lewis rested his head on her shoulder.

It comes after the inquest revealed police and paramedics attempted resuscitation, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest is likely to be adjourned for several weeks while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence.

At the weekend, Lewis paid tribute to Caroline and said his heart was "broken".

He said on Instagram: "My heart is broken, we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don’t think about anything else when I am with you'.

"And I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers.

My heart is broken, we had something so special.

"Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

Lewis and Caroline had been banned from seeing each other, as she waited to stand trial for allegedly assaulting him.

The 40-year-old TV star was arrested in the early hours of December 12 and charged with assault by beating.

Caroline died at the weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Caroline's family recently released an unpublished Instagram post Caroline wrote days before her death.

In the message, shared by Caroline's mum to in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press, in Norfolk, the presenter had written she was having 'some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time' as that she and her family 'could not take it anymore'.

She also insisted she was "not a domestic abuser" and said the incident an "accident".

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

