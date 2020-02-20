Caroline Flack's best friend takes in her dog Ruby after star's death

Caroline Flack's best friend has appeared to have taken in the presenter's dog Ruby following her death.
TV producer Mollie Grosberg shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing the French Bulldog sleeping and snoring.
Alongside the image, Mollie wrote: "I never want this snoring to stop."
Days before her tragic death, Caroline had shared photos of herself and Ruby on Instagram.
The pictures showed the former Love Island host posing with her furry friend.
In the images, she cuddled and kissed Ruby and captioned the post simply with a love heart emoji.
Caroline was found dead at her London flat on Saturday (February 15) after taking her life at the age of 40.
Following her death, Mollie was among her friends paying tributes on social media.
Mollie shared a series of snaps of them together, including some of them on holiday.
She wrote: "I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.
"Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.
"Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This [is a] massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family.
"I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever."
We got you when you were so small. And we carried you all the way home in a blanket. When I took you for your first walk it was like walking a slug.....you will forever think that ANY rug is a pee pad... and you run at all children in the street because you think they are your mates because they are the same size as you. You stare at me when I’m in the bath and bark at me until I finsh my dinner... you will follow me around like my shadow and you HATE anyone washing you , ..you do more poos than anyone or anything and you snore louder than a giant ... . but ... you kiss my face if I cry and you sit by my side if someone is horrible to me.... ...you’re not like other dogs and I’m not just saying that because you are mine... other dogs don’t kiss EVERYONE they meet.. you do....happy 1st birthday Ruby xx
It was revealed at an inquest on Wednesday that Caroline died by hanging.
Earlier this week, Caroline's mother Chris Flack shared an unpublished Instagram post the presenter had written days before her tragic death in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press, in Norfolk where she grew up.
Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide.
In the heartbreaking statement, the star also said she had been having 'some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time' and that she and her family 'could not take it anymore'.
Explaining her reasoning to release the message, Chris told the Eastern Daily Press: "So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.
"We want people to read it and want it to be shared through the EDP who we really trust and always have done.
"She so wanted to have her little voice heard."
