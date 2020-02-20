Caroline Flack's best friend takes in her dog Ruby after star's death

Caroline Flack's best friend has appeared to have taken in the presenter's dog Ruby following her death.

TV producer Mollie Grosberg shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing the French Bulldog sleeping and snoring.

Alongside the image, Mollie wrote: "I never want this snoring to stop."

Mollie is looking after Ruby (Credit: Instagram/@molliegroz)

Days before her tragic death, Caroline had shared photos of herself and Ruby on Instagram.

The pictures showed the former Love Island host posing with her furry friend.

In the images, she cuddled and kissed Ruby and captioned the post simply with a love heart emoji.

Caroline was found dead at her London flat on Saturday (February 15) after taking her life at the age of 40.

Following her death, Mollie was among her friends paying tributes on social media.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Feb 13, 2020 at 2:13pm PST

Mollie shared a series of snaps of them together, including some of them on holiday.

She wrote: "I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.

"Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.

"Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This [is a] massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family.

"I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever."

It was revealed at an inquest on Wednesday that Caroline died by hanging.

Earlier this week, Caroline's mother Chris Flack shared an unpublished Instagram post the presenter had written days before her tragic death in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press, in Norfolk where she grew up.

Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide.

In the heartbreaking statement, the star also said she had been having 'some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time' and that she and her family 'could not take it anymore'.

Explaining her reasoning to release the message, Chris told the Eastern Daily Press: "So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.

Caroline died on February 15 (Credit: ITV2)

"We want people to read it and want it to be shared through the EDP who we really trust and always have done.

"She so wanted to have her little voice heard."

