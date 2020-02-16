Caroline Flack will make final on-screen appearance in new film Greed

Late TV presenter Caroline Flack will make her final on-screen appearance in Michael Winterbottom's film Greed.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after tragically taking her own life at the age of 40.

Caroline will feature in the movie Greed, which is due for release on February 21, after filming a cameo appearance.

Caroline makes a cameo in Greed (Credit: YouTube/Sony Pictures)

Caroline appears alongside Australian actress Isla Fisher, 44, and 54-year-old Steve Coogan, who plays Sir Richard McCreadie.

In the trailer for the film, Caroline's character hands a cheque to Steve's character and says: "Now time for the man you've all been waiting for, the king of the high street."

The film, which also features cameo roles from Pixie Lott, James Blunt and Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke, will be released in UK cinemas next week.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's death.

Caroline was found dead at her London flat (Credit: ITV2)

It was claimed she died just hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

News of Caroline's death broke yesterday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Tributes have poured in on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The star's management team accused the CPS of a "show trial" and slammed their deicsion to pursue the trial despite knowing "not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events".

A CPS spokesman told the Mirror: "Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack. Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage."

Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

Celebrities also shared emotional messages including Laura Whitmore - who replaced her presenter friend on the current Winter Love Island - who said: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't."

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis said his "heart is broken", adding on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

