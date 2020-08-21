The ex boyfriend of Caroline Flack, Lewis Burton, has ‘confirmed’ his romance with new love interest Lottie Tomlinson.

Tennis coach Lewis, 28, jetted off to Ibiza with Lottie, 22, on a private jet to enjoy the sunshine together.

Lewis has moved on after Caroline’s tragic death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson an item?

Lewis and Lottie were rumoured to be an item earlier in August, just days after the inquest into Caroline’s tragic death.

Love Island presenter Caroline, 40, took her own life in February shortly after her arrest for assaulting then-boyfriend Lewis.

With a court case looming, Caroline denied the charge.

Read more: Caroline Flack’s mum alleges police and prosecutors ‘had it in’ for presenter as coroner rules

Reports suggest that Lewis and Lottie – younger sister of One Direction’s Luis Tomlinson – bonded over the grief of losing loved ones.

Lottie lost her mother in 2016, and younger sister Félicité died of an accidental drug overdose in March 2019.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending time together at a party at [mutual friend] Lou’s house.

“They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed by mutual pals.”

Lottie jetted off with Lewis (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

What were Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson doing in Ibiza?

The couple were snapped wearing face coverings on the holiday island, visiting a restaurant and sharing a kiss.

While they looked far from happy, their trip together is a clear sign that their friendship has developed.

Last month, reports linked Lottie with Piers Morgan’s son, Spencer, in St Tropez.

But she insisted that they were just good friends.

Tragedy has also touched Lottie Tomlinson’s family

In March last year, Lottie opened up about the tragic death of her sister.

She posted an emotional message on Instagram, which paid tribute to Félicité.

Read more: Caroline Flack asked friends to leave after they called ambulance night before her death

“My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty.

“I can’t picture my life without you. I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer. Mama needed you and you needed her, you’re finally together again.

“I love you always, Dotty.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.