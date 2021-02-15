Caroline Flack has been remembered by her best friend on the first anniversary of her death.

The former Love Island host tragically took her own life last February at the age of 40.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of her death and her celebrity pals and close friends have paid tribute on social media.

Caroline Flack has been remembered by her best friend (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Caroline Flack death: Tributes mark first anniversary

Mollie Grosberg, who was close friends with Caroline, wrote a message on Instagram on Monday.

She shared a video of Caroline kissing her on the cheek, and said: “Forever my favourite. Think about her everyday not just today. Every single day.

“She’s left a gaping hole that no one can ever fill but she’s brought so many people together and I will always be grateful for that.”

Who else paid tribute to Caroline?

She added: “Will never ever ever ever ever forget you Caroline Flack.”

Meanwhile, Caroline’s other close friend Lou Teasdale shared a message to Instagram.

Think about her everyday not just today. Every single day.

It simply read: “I just really miss you,” followed by a photo of Caroline looking happy.

Caroline died at her London home on February 15, 2020, after taking her own life.

The presenter passed away a few weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline tragically took her own life last February (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tributes from her celebrity friends have also been shared today to remember the star.

Lewis shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and Caroline and wrote: “I will never forget you.”

Laura Whitmore, who took over from Caroline on Love Island, shared photos to her Instagram.

She captioned the post with a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Love Island also paid tribute to the late star.

Lewis paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Alongside a picture of the presenter, the show’s tribute read: “Always in our hearts.”

In addition, the show’s narrator Iain Stirling said on Instagram: “To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

