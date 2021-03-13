The mother of Caroline Flack opens up about her regret over missed opportunities in a forthcoming Channel 4 documentary about the late TV star’s death.

An emotional Christine Flack reflects on times she wasn’t able to spend with her daughter in a new preview of the programme.

Love Island host Caroline, 40, took her own life in February 2020.

Christine Flack reads an old Mother’s Day card from Caroline (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Mum, you’re the best’

The short clip shows Christine looking over a Mother’s Day card she had received from Caroline in years past.

The message inside reads: “Mum, you’re the best. Sorry I can’t be there. Have a happy Mother’s Day, all my love Carrie.”

Christine then explains her sense of frustration at how life often got in the way of them spending time together.

She also holds back tears as she rues how her work meant they were unable to go away together.

Christine Flack and daughter Jody reflect on Caroline’s tragic death in the upcoming documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

Caroline Flack death: What did her mother say about them spending time together?

Christine says: “She used to say to me: ‘Oh, I’ve booked this Mum, you coming? Come with me.’ Or: ‘We’ll go here, we’ll go there.’

“And I’d say: ‘Oh, I’ve got to work.’ And I did have to work.”

Struggling to get her words out, Christine seems to regret those lost times, which can now never be replaced.

She continues: “And I thought: ‘Oh, do you know you just shouldn’t’… All the times you miss with someone.

“And you should just do it, shouldn’t you?”

Caroline died in February 2020, aged 40 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Caroline Flack’s mental health battle

Earlier this month, it was reported that Christine speaks about how Caroline had previously tried to kill herself in the documentary.

According to the Daily Mail, Christine says: “She had a long relationship when she was in Cambridge but that ended and then we got a call, she’d taken some pills, she spent time in hospital and then you could tell it wasn’t right, her reaction wasn’t right.

“Yeah, she didn’t handle heartbreak well.”

You should just do it, shouldn’t you?

Caroline’s sister Jody adds: “It feels so weird talking about it because I know it’s something she never wanted anybody to know about.

“Each serious boyfriend, she sort of took a lot of tablets, drank a lot, and ended up in an A&E situation a lot of times. She really didn’t think she could cope with that feeling so it was her trying to control it.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs at 9pm on March 17 on Channel 4.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

