Caroline Flack death: date of inquest confirmed for February 19

An inquest into Caroline Flack’s death will be held this week, it has been confirmed.

The inquest will be opened on Wednesday at 10am at Poplar Coroner’s Court.

Caroline tragically took her life at the weekend (Credit: Shutterstock)

It will begin four days after the TV presenter was found dead at her London home on Saturday.

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4, having been charged with assault by beating following an incident in the early hours of December 12, with alleged victim, her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Both she and Lewis had denied the allegation that she'd hit him over the head with a lamp.

A spokesperson for the Flack family confirmed that the 40-year-old had taken her own life.

The statement said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It's understood that Caroline killed herself shortly after a friend, Lou, who was staying with her in her rented flat in East London, headed out to the shops.

An ambulance was called to Caroline's flat the day before she died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Unable to enter the property on her return, the friend raised the alarm with Caroline's father, who found her body.

An ambulance was reportedly called to Caroline's flat at 10.30pm on Valentine's Day.

Paramedic crews assessed the star and decided that she did not need hospital treatment.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further."

Caroline had assured her friend she was okay (Credit: Splash)

A source told The Sun: "Caroline had been unwell on Friday but by the time crews got there she was feeling much better and was coherent and responsive to them.

"She refused to go to hospital. Caroline was with Lou and other friends and so everyone was satisfied she would be OK.

"Lou then stayed overnight. She was absolutely brilliant with her. On Saturday morning Caroline insisted she was fine and persuaded her friend to go home."

