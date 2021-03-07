The twin sister and mum of Caroline Flack have revealed in a forthcoming Channel 4 documentary that she endured a long battle with mental health.

The former Love Island host, 40, tragically took her own life in February last year.

Caroline’s relatives have now spoken about the lengthy struggle she endured away from the cameras.

Caroline Flack’s family have revealed in a documentary that she had a long history of mental health battles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Caroline Flack’s mum and twin sister say?

In the documentary, Caroline’s mum Christine and twin Jody have admitted they always feared she would take her own life.

According to the Daily Mail, Christine says: “She had a long relationship when she was in Cambridge but that ended and then we got a call, she’d taken some pills, she spent time in hospital and then you could tell it wasn’t right, her reaction wasn’t right.

“Yeah, she didn’t handle heartbreak well.”

Each serious boyfriend, she sort of took a lot of tablets, drank a lot, and ended up in an A&E situation a lot of times

Jody adds: “It feels so weird talking about it because I know it’s something she never wanted anybody to know about.

“Each serious boyfriend, she sort of took a lot of tablets, drank a lot, and ended up in an A&E situation a lot of times. She really didn’t think she could cope with that feeling so it was her trying to control it.”

The documentary about Caroline’s life and death airs this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Caroline’s twin also said she was “fascinated by the subject of suicide”, meaning she feared her sister might take her own life.

“I knew that about her so it was a worry for a long time,” she says, “I’d prepared myself for it to happen.”

The documentary about Caroline Flack’s rise to fame and untimely death is due to air on Channel 4 this month.

Caroline’s family have released previously unseen photos of the television star for the programme.

Several show the star during her teenage years.

Caroline Flack’s family have shared a selection of unseen photos for the documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else appears in the documentary about Caroline Flack?

News of Caroline’s death last year sent shockwaves around the showbiz world.

In the documentary trailer, Olly Murs can be seen holding back tears as he opens up on his late pal.

Caroline’s pal Olly Murs appears in the documentary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Voice UK coach, who worked with Caroline on The X Factor, admits: “I wish I could’ve told her not to do it.

“I never got the opportunity to do that.”

Dermot O’Leary, meanwhile, adds: “Those demons can start to play with you.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs on Channel 4, Wednesday, March 17, at 9pm.

