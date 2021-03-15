The Channel 4 Caroline Flack documentary is airing this week and the late star’s mum has opened up about how she was treated before her death.

Former Love Island host Caroline took her own life, aged 40, in February last year.

Ahead of Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airing, the presenter‘s mum Christine likened her daughter to Meghan Markle.

Caroline Flack took her own life in February 2020 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Christine Flack say about daughter Caroline and Meghan Markle?

In a chat with Eastern Daily Press, Chris said she thought not enough lessons had been learned since her daughter committed suicide.

She told the publication: “I look at the headlines about Meghan Markle and everything that is said about her and it just makes me think, ‘Have we learned nothing?’ The national press has been awful to her.

“It’s almost as if people think that because she is beautiful and because she is articulate that she can not think these things – and it was the same with Carrie.”

During her recent interview with Oprah Winfey, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she felt suicidal while pregnant with baby Archie.

Christine Flack likened her daughter to Meghan Markle (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Channel 4 doc sees Christine Flack recalls life getting in way of relationship with Caroline

In a preview of the upcoming Channel 4 programme, Christine gets emotional as she reflects on the times she wasn’t able to be with her daughter.

She looks over a Mother’s Day card she received from Caroline, in which the star wrote: “Mum, you’re the best. Sorry I can’t be there. Have a happy Mother’s Day, all my love Carrie.”

It’s almost as if people think that because she is beautiful and because she is articulate that she can not think these things.

She expressed her frustration at just how much live got in the way of them being with each other in person. And Christine appeared to regret how work got in the way of her spending more time with her daughter.

Channel 4 is airing a documentary about the late presenter (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She says: “She used to say to me, ‘Oh, I’ve booked this Mum, you coming? Come with me’ or ‘We’ll go here, we’ll go there’.

“And I’d say, ‘Oh, I’ve got to work’. And I did have to work.”

Choking up, Christine continues: “And I thought, ‘Oh, do you know you just shouldn’t’… all the times you miss with someone. And you should just do it, shouldn’t you?”

– Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday (March 17) at 9pm on Channel 4

