Caroline Flack breaks social media silence amid rumours she's split from boyfriend

Caroline Flack has broken her social media silence following rumours she's split from her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The Love Island host has stepped away from the limelight after she was arrested and charged with assault last month following allegations she attacked Lewis with a lamp - something he denied.

Caroline, 40, is awaiting trial - due to begin on March 4 - after pleading not guilty to assault by battery.

Caroline is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to assault

Last month, Caroline told her fans that she had been advised not to discuss the incident or her relationship on social media.

However, on Thursday, the presenter took to her Instagram Stories to say she's planning to "speak today" and her life is "no longer up for gossip".

She wrote: "I'm going to speak today... mine and my family's life is no longer up for entertainment and gossip."

Lewis has also broken his silence on rumours he and Caroline have split.

A source claimed to The Sun that Lewis was "back on the market" and exchanging messages with another woman.

View this post on Instagram You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:09pm PST

The insider said: "The communication ban and distance between them over Christmas and New Year has done Lewis good. He is ready to move on with his life now.

"Lewis is single again and ready to get back out there on the dating scene. He has been thinking about going on dates and it would be fair to say he has put the feelers out there.

"He’s definitely got his eye on someone else already and been flirting with her over messages. He is letting her know he’s ready when she is."

However, Lewis squashed those rumours and wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of him and Caroline: "We ain't split. Can't wait to see you." [Sic]

Last month, Caroline stepped down from hosting the winter version of Love Island after her arrest and was replaced by Laura Whitmore.

Lewis denied he and Caroline have split

She appeared in court days before Christmas and pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lewis.

The star is alleged to have hit Lewis over the head with a lamp while he slept during the altercation on December 12, however, he previously denied the accusation.

Following her court appearance, Caroline told fans on social media: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today's court hearing... thank you for your continued support and love.

"It's going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I'm allowed to."

