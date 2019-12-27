Caroline Flack branded 'neighbour from hell for arguments and parties'

TV's Caroline Flack has been branded a "neighbour from hell" over of her alleged partying and arguments.

A person who used to live in the flat above Caroline's claims the presenter sent her mum to apologise after an alleged bust-up between her and ex-fiancé Andrew Brady as Caroline was too embarrassed to face him.

Jake Scott admitted he had enough of Caroline's antics and decided to move out of his flat in North London.

Caroline has been branded a "neighbour from hell" (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Jake told The Sun that Caroline would have parties "until 5am during the week" and he heard her "arguing" with Andrew.

He claimed that one time he was recovering from having his wisdom teeth out and asked Caroline to turn down her "really loud music" and she replied saying that she "wasn't going to live her life by my teeth".

I just don't think she has any concept of how other people live and she is extremely selfish.

Jake told the publication: "She never apologised in person and one time she even sent her mum up to ask us to stop texting her about the noise. She was a grown woman getting her mum to do her dirty work."

He added: "I just don't think she has any concept of how other people live and she is extremely selfish."

Caroline previously admitted she was a terrible neighbour (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Caroline for comment.

Earlier this year, the Love Island presenter admitted she was a terrible neighbour.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Caroline said: "We all go back to my place after a night out and put music on, usually musical theatre, and dance around the lounge until the neighbour complains.

"Then we switch to ballads and do karaoke until he complains again and then everyone goes home."

It comes after the star was arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton earlier this month.

She appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on December 23 and pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lewis, who also attended the hearing.

She was accused of hitting him over the head with a lamp as he slept.

However, following their court appearances, Lewis hit back at the claims and insisted she didn't hit him with the lamp.

He said on social media: "It's heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas.

"What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp. Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.

