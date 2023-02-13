Caroline Flack’s family issued apology by Met Police over assault charge records

Caroline Flack received an assault charge in 2020 – something the Met Police have issued an apology to her family for now.

The former Love Island host was facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when she took her own life in 2020.

Caroline died in 2020 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Family of Caroline Flack issued an apology after assault charge

Back in 2020, Caroline was facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting her then-boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Following the reported incident, which took place in December 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service recommended Caroline receive a caution.

However, the Met Police appealed this.

Due to this appeal, the Strictly star was instead charged with assault by beating.

However, in February 2020, Caroline sadly passed away after taking her own life.

At the inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that the star had taken her own life after she’d learned that prosecutors were pressing ahead with the assault charge.

Caroline’s family have been issued an apology (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Family of Caroline Flack receive apology after assault charge

A spokesperson for the Met said that the force were ordered to apologise to Caroline‘s family following a review.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found that there was not a “record of rationale” for the Met to appeal against the CPS decision.

Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Ms Flack’s family for their loss.

“We have done so and acknowledged the impact that this has had on them,” the Met spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Ms. Flack’s family for their loss.”

Harry made a sad confession about Caroline (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry makes sad confession about Caroline

The latest news about Caroline comes not long after Harry made a confession about the star in his book, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex met Caroline back in 2009.

Writing in his book, he said: “That set off a frenzy. In a matter of hours, a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses, and her grandmother’s house…

“We kept seeing each other from time to time but we never felt free again. We kept going, I think, because we had a good time together and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of those imbeciles,” he continued.

“But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in the end we decided it wasn’t worth continuing to endure that level of exhaustion and harassment. Above all, for her family. We said goodbye. Goodbye, and good luck,” he added.

Read more: Prince Harry backed amid claims of Caroline Flack ‘slur’ in memoir Spare

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.