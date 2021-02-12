Caroline Flack has been remembered by Kristina Rihanoff ahead of the anniversary of her death.

The 43-year-old Russian dancing pro starred alongside Caroline on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Nearly one year after the star’s passing, Kristina admitted she feels “such guilt” about not reaching out to Caroline before her death.

Caroline Flack anniversary: What did Kristina Rihanoff say?

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I should have reached out… I feel such guilt. During Strictly she had a lot of difficulties, coming out of a relationship and so on.

“She had a few wobbles on the tour and didn’t want to perform, so we knew there were a lot of things going on with her emotional state.

“But she said then, ‘I’m in a better place, I’m focusing on new things’ and I was saying to her, ‘I really am happy for you.'”

While Kristina was partnered with Simon Webb on the series, Caroline won alongside Pasha Kovalev.

The Russian dancer now cherishes a photo of the pair together in Los Angeles.

In addition, she shared that she still has “that picture and she seems alright then”.

However, she added that “we’re all very good at covering our sorrows”.

Kristina previously opened up on Caroline’s death during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “During our work on the road there were many conversations and a couple of times she missed going on stage. She was battling inner conflict.

“We sat down and spoke and you could see she had a lot of insecurities, a lot of vulnerability, which I think wasn’t known to the public.”

Furthermore, the mum-of-one explained: “It’s so sad to see she had no way out and she couldn’t see a way out. It’s heartbreaking for her family and for herself.”

When is Caroline’s anniversary?

The former Love Island host took her own life on February 15 last year.

Caroline was just 40 years old at the time.

She died a few weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her then-boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Caroline’s celebrity pals were devastated, with Olly Murs saying: “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end.”

