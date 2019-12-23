Caroline Flack and boyfriend Lewis Burton unfollow each other on social media

Caroline Flack and her boyfriend Lewis Burton have unfollowed each other on Instagram, hours before they were due in court over an assault charge.

The Love Island presenter, 40, no longer has Lewis, 27, as a follower on the social media site.

Yesterday, Caroline revealed that she was going through the 'worst time of my life' after she was arrested and charged with assault following an incident with her model partner.

Caroline has unfollowed Lewis on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

Despite the charge, Lewis has publicly showed his support to Caroline, describing her as loyal and kind.

Over the weekend he shared a throwback image of Caroline on Instagram, showing her sitting at the back of a plane alongside the caption: "I love this girl. Take the backseat darling."

Last week, the TV host was forced to step down as anchor of Love Island for the winter series beginning in January; she will be replaced by friend Laura Whitmore.

View this post on Instagram Everything ok? A post shared by Lewis Burton (@mrlewisburton) on Aug 25, 2019 at 7:33am PDT

Caroline admitted she was "glad" that Laura took over her role on the reality show.

Caroline has this morning arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court; Lewis arrived separately.

According to Mail Online, she broke down into floods of tears after she entered the court lobby, and could be heard sobbing as a friend supported her.

She was charged with common assault after a 5am bust-up at the flat she shares with Lewis in Islington, North London.

A Met Police spokesperson said in a statement at the time: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

Caroline arrived at court on Monday morning (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Days later, Caroline announced she was stepping down from series six of Love Island, which begins next month.

She said in a statement: "In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

