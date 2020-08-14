Carole Baskin denies I'm A Celebrity rumours

Carole Baskin has denied rumours she’s appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Netflix star, who shot to international fame earlier this year when she featured in the documentary series Tiger King, slammed the popular ITV show as she insisted she wouldn’t take part for any amount of money.

Carole Baskin, seen here with husband Howard, denied the I’m A Celebrity rumours (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What did Carole Baskin say about I’m A Celebrity?

As reported by The Mirror, Carole, 59, pointed out that she’s a vegan. Therefore, the show’s infamous trials – in which celebrities chow down on insects and animal body parts – would be totally incompatible with her way of life.

Animals such as snakes, rats and other beasties also feature in the non-food trials. It means Carole would struggle to take part in any of the challenges.

The big-cat rights activist explained: “I strive towards veganism so there is nothing so gross in the plant world, for me to be forced to eat on camera, as to make for entertaining television.

“The show has been criticised by animal lovers for the consumption of live creatures, and no amount of money would make me want to be part of something that disrespects nature that way.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

It follows the announcement that this year’s I’m A Celebrity will take place in the UK.

No amount of money would make me want to be part.

ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, said he felt “thrilled” the team was bringing show to viewers, “albeit not in the jungle”.

He added: “We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

ITV Studios’ Director of Entertainment, Richard Cowles, commented: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

Jacqueline Jossa won I’m A Celebrity 2019 (Credit: ITV)

First series in the UK

“[Because of the pandemic] it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.”

Speaking further, he joked that this year’s celebs will likely have to “swap shorts for thermals”.

He continued: “But they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

