Carol Vorderman is no stranger to sharing a bikini snap with her fans on Instagram and her latest pic didn’t disappoint them.

The former Countdown host put on an impressive display to her followers as she squeezed her curves into a new swimsuit.

Carol, 60, showed off her assets in the tight white swimwear with its plunging lace-up front.

She wore her hair down in tousled waves and smiled as she posed in the mirror for the snap, taken on her mobile phone.

Cheery Carol admitted not really knowing what day of the week it is as she enjoys her time in the water in Wales.

She captioned her post: “Another day… another excuse to get in a costume and on the water… Happy Whatever Day It Is everyone.”

The stunning mathematician has been enjoying a summer of water sports as she keeps fit and has fun.

Carol has been making the most of summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She’s previously admitted the she has worked hard to keep her body in shape over the years.

She told the Daily Mail: “I’ve been working out for decades, so the shape of mine is down to years of keeping fit.”

Carol also explained that she walks seven miles a day to keep healthy and credits “getting up to mischief” with a “number of special friends” as her method for staying youthful.

She’s also admitted that shes seen her bra size increase over the years all via natural means.

Carol Vorderman shares tips on how she stays fit on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She confessed: “I used to be a size 36. Even when I was in my 20s, I had a healthy-sized bust. And I’m a 38D bra size these days.”

And she revealed that she never weighs herself after throwing away her scales in the 90s.

She said: “I’m 5ft 6in and now I’m around nine or nine-and-a-half stone (I don’t know for certain because I haven’t weighed myself since 1999, when I threw out my scales).”

