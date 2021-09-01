Carol Vorderman wows Instagram fans as she exercises in skintight sports top

Carol Vorderman has sent her Instagram followers into meltdown, as she posed in a skintight sports top.

The former Countdown host, 60, looked incredible as she headed back into the gym for a sweaty session.

Documenting the trip on social media, Carol grinned through the gruelling work out whilst sporting a fitted crop top.

Carol Vorderman looked incredible as she worked up a sweat on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman delights followers on Instagram

The presenter flashed her toned stomach in the top, which she paired with camouflage leggings.

Carol also opted for grey trainers during the session.

The first photo showed Carol posing ahead of lifting weights.

Read more: Carol Vorderman wows fans with plunging wet suit

She captioned the post: “Time to get back on the gym sessions… had a glorious summer of hiking and paddleboarding and chilling and dancing and laughing and a little bit of weight lifting.

“Early one online with @rippercbh this morning… cheers Ripper.”

Meanwhile, a second photo was taken as Carol proudly held up her toned arm.

“I swear I’ve grown a little bicep,” she wrote, adding: “Back into the gym, missed it.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the snap, which she also shared on Twitter.

One gushed: “Oh my word. This body is unreal.”

You flexing again Vorders?

A second added: “You seem so happy recently.”

A third wrote: “You flexing again Vorders? Good vibes!”

In addition, a fourth said: “You really are Wonder Woman.”

Carol is staying in shape at 60 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How does Carol stay in shape?

Carol has always been open about her healthy habits and fitness regime.

Back in February, the star revealed she was taking up fasting in a bid to keep in shape.

She previously tweeted: “I tell you now I have never been less hungry in my life, because of a knob of butter in my coffee in the morning.

“So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing. I’ve gone 20 hours without food, not felt a little bit hungry and I’m now having proper bacon – not the rubbish kind – and fresh, fresh, local eggs, everything local and I can’t wait. And I’m dropping the weight.”

The TV favourite also enjoys exercising, including long walks and paddle boarding.

She recently spent time with her friends in Wales, where the group spent hours on paddle boards in the water.

