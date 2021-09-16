Carol Vorderman has once again stunned her Instagram followers as she showed off her cleavage in a tiny bikini top.

The former Countdown star shared a selfie to her social media site as she enjoyed the “last days of sunshine”.

Carol, 60, is also sporting wet hair and sunglasses in the sultry snap.

The presenter wowed in yet another bikini photo (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Alongside the image, Carol wrote: “Last days of sunshine perhaps? Awww I’ve loved this summer… one of the best ever.”

Within minutes, Carol’s followers left complimentary comments.

One person said: “Stunningly gorgeous as always.”

Carol’s fans went wild for her latest bikini picture (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Looking incredible.”

A third added: “Ya still got it Carol fairplay, my husband thinks so anyway.”

Carol has had a very eventful summer and has documented her antics on Instagram.

Last month, the TV star stunned fans with an eye-popping selfie in a red bikini.

The image saw Carol looking into the distance as her hair was wet once again.

Carol said: “New @naia_beach bikini… it washes well… really lazy day today… loved it.”

Meanwhile, more recently, Carol Vorderman shared a slightly different Instagram post as she opened up about her beloved brother Anton.

She explained that Anton has previously received abuse for having a cleft lip and palate.

In an emotional video, Carol told her fans: “My brother was born in the 1950s with a severe cleft lip and palate and over the course of his life had 24 operations.

Carol Vorderman with her brother Anton on GMB (Credit: ITV)

“My brother used to stay in and we were very poor. And he was always kind yet suffered a lot of abuse because of the way he looked.

“He grew and still is one of the kindest and most generous, most loving, funny, successful people I know.”

Carol received praise for opening up about her brother’s condition.

One person commented on the Instagram post: “Your brother is incredible. Thank you for posting.”

