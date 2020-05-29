Carol Vorderman wows BBC viewers with daringly tight keyhole dress

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has wowed her legions of fans once again.

The stunning presenter, 59, showcased her curves in a tight-fitting dress for her BBC Wales show.

Presenting alongside Scott Quinnell, the pair host The Great Indoors series.

The show celebrates everyday Welsh heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Vorderman on The Great Indoors (Image credit: Twitter)

But for their latest episode it was Carol's rather daring outfit that had viewers talking.

With her hair ironed straight, she wore a tight fighting light green dress with a peep-hole neckline.

Sensationally showing off her hourglass figure, she looks decades younger in the getup.

"Everyday you look amazing"

Carol shared a series of behind the scenes selfies and snaps to her 441,000 Twitter followers.

Several of her fans commented on how phenomenal she looked.

Tonight on #TheGreatIndoors ⁦⁦@BBCWales⁩ at 7.30pm....⁦@ScottQuinnell⁩ and I with some wonderful tales from lockdown in Wales...Inc Ruth Jones and a surprise for 2 special women, ⁦@ShaneWilliams11⁩ and ⁦@RyanJonesOnline⁩...and some amazing singing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PsR7y4VXsp — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 28, 2020

One user tweeted: "Every day you look amazing. You are one of those people who could wear a black bin bag, and make it look £1 million!"

A second user praised: "Loving the colour of your dress."

A third commented: "Looking fantastic today."

And a fourth gushed: "Love the frock Carol... Lovely colour... And your body fits it like a glove..."

A fifth praised: "Looking gorgeous Vorders."

Carol Vorderman has donated her plane to the NHS during the pandemic (Image credit: Twitter)

At the beginning of the episode, she was asked how she was keeping busy herself during lockdown.

She said she's being enjoying the great weather, and enjoying some time out from the computer.

"Dreaming of being on a Welsh beach"

Carol said: "Sunbathing. Getting away from the computer.

"And dreaming of being on a Welsh beach."

In addition to continuing to present this and her BBC Radio Wales show, Carol has done plenty to help the coronavirus pandemic.

The licensed pilot donated her beloved plane Mildred to the NHS - who are using it to ferry protective equipment to NHS workers.

Carol Vorderman looks fantastic on The Great Indoors (Image credit: Twitter)

She shared on Twitter: "My Mildred and I (my aeroplane N242CV) have had some adventures.

"BUT I want to tell you that right now she is being used by the amazing people at @BAESystemsAir to ferry PPE to where it's needed by our #NHS around the country.... #GoMildred #NHSThankYou."

She has also made her online maths school, The Maths Factor, free during the pandemic.

Usually £2 per week, now thousands of parents are using it in the UK to help their children learn during quarantine.

