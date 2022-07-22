Carol Vorderman reveals she’s a ‘very proud mum’ as she declares ‘big day today’

Carol Vorderman has told her Twitter followers that she’s a “very proud mum” today (July 22).

It’s clear brains run in the family, with Carol announcing that her daughter Katie King has a “very big day today”.

The former Countdown star expressed her joy on social media earlier today, with fans sharing in her delight and declaring: “Like mother like daughter.”

Carol Vorderman told her Twitter followers she’s a ‘very proud mum’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Carol Vorderman celebrates ‘big day’ with Twitter followers

The TV star let her followers into her plans for the day.

She tweeted about daughter Katie, who graduates today after completing her PHD.

Carol has two kids – Katie and son Cameron – with second husband Patrick King.

Read more: Who is Alfie Boe’s wife and why did they split?

They were married from 1990 till 2000 and Carol tied the knot with first husband Christopher Mather previously.

That union only lasted a year back in the 1980s.

Congratulations – like mother like daughter.

Taking to Twitter, Carol shared: “Big Day Today. Cambridge. My girl Dr @KKing_5 has flown back from International Space University for her PhD graduation @JesusCollegeCam,” she said.

Carol then added: “Nanotechnology. Should be a good one. Very proud Mum.”

Over on Instagram, Carol added: “She’s officially clever.”

Big Day Today 🏆

Cambridge ❤️ My girl Dr @KKing_5

has flown back from International Space University for her PhD graduation. @JesusCollegeCam Nanotechnology. Should be a good one. Very proud Mum ❤️❤️🙋🏼‍♀️ — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 22, 2022

‘Like mother like daughter’

The star’s fans sent their congratulations to the Katie, too.

“Hooray!!! Well done KK, have the BEST day all of you,” said one.

Read more: Carol Vorderman ‘appalled’ as she admits she’s ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘disgraceful’ Twitter abuse

“You should be very proud indeed,” another declared.

“Congratulations – like mother like daughter,” said another of the brainiac family.

“Brilliant. Enjoy the moment Carol, well done to her,” said another.

“Congratulations to your daughter. Hope she has a wonderful day,” said another.

“Wow, should be a fantastic day,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

The ‘academic’ Vorder Kings

Carol previously shared a picture of her “academic” family to her Instagram.

Pictured at Cameron’s graduation, she said: “It only just occurred to me that my little brood and I are an academic family.

“From left to right: Vorders….Masters degree in Engineering Cambridge. Cameron….Masters Degree in Animation and VFX, Dundee University. Dr Katie King…..Masters (Science) and PH.D. (Nanotechnology)…Cambridge.”

She added: “Odd really but we haven’t ever thought of ourselves as an academic family, we just love learning….

“Ha…so there we are. The Vorder Kings.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.