Carol Vorderman has stunned her followers on Twitter after posing in a cheeky crop top.

The former Loose Women anchor, 60, left little to the imagination as she worked on her laptop in Wales.

Proudly showing off her roots, Carol modelled a Welsh Rugby Union sports bra in the post.

Lots asking for where to get the crop top and kit from….it's from @myoddballs…..they make lovely stuff…..🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️🙋🏽‍♀️ it's SUMMER…..YESSSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/q38WykRZuP — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 14, 2021

What did Carol Vorderman share on Twitter?

Carol was also seen working away from the idyllic holiday home.

Alongside the shot, she wrote: “It’s lovely working from home here #Wales but also lovely lazing around chillin.

“So hot in the sun today so just chillin @WelshRugbyUnion @oddballs ….#NeverWantToLeave.”

However, fans were seemingly distracted by Carol’s risqué pose.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Looks absolutely incredible on you Carol.”

Another shared: “Lovely view… and the sea in the background too.”

Carol Vorderman sent Twitter into meltdown with her latest snap (Credit: SplashNews)

A third gushed: “Wow like a fine wine getting better with age!”

A fourth said: “What a gorgeous view. And the distant scenery is lovely too.”

Meanwhile, another accused Carol of “teasing” her loyal followers.

You’re being a tease Miss V!

They added: “Stop it! You’re being a tease Miss V.”

Carol is currently on a break in Wales with her close friends.

Earlier this week, the former Countdown host was spotted paddleboarding for the first time.

Carol’s fans called her a ‘tease’ over the post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

For the occasion, Carol donned a skin-tight wet suit as she perfected the water sport.

Documenting the activity, she wrote: “Living the dream… first time paddleboarding today. Absolutely hooked now.

“We kicked off at 7am… high tide in the harbour #Wales #Warm #WithMyMates… went around the headland… just the most perfect piece of paradise.”

Is Carol single? Who has she dated?

Earlier this year, Carol revealed she was ready to date again.

The Welsh beauty, who turned 60 last year, has been single for over a decade.

She previously split with her ex-boyfriend, Des Kelly, in 2007.

Carol often shares saucy photos with her followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, Carol has remained single and doesn’t plan to jump into marriage anytime soon.

Opening up to The Telegraph, she said: “I’m single and, yes, I am dating. Would I marry again? Honestly, I just can’t see it.

“I am always on the move and I have a pretty low boredom threshold. My happiness doesn’t depend on being part of a couple, I know that.”

Carol shares two children with her ex-husband Patrick King – Katie, 30, and 24-year-​old Cameron.

