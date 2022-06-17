Carol Vorderman took to Twitter to tell her fans to “expect trouble” in a shock declaration today (Friday, June 17).

The 61-year-old made the announcement this morning, sending her fans into a frenzy.

On my way to work…..secret location….can’t wait to tell you what it is….Next week.

BTW this bird has decided to stop hiding away for years and get back to work…..so………expect trouble 😂 ❤️👍🏼😀 pic.twitter.com/eG9slXVWDj — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 17, 2022

Carol Vorderman’s cryptic Twitter post

Earlier today, Carol took to Twitter to share a cryptic announcement with her 482.4k followers.

The former Countdown star uploaded a selfie of her wearing sunglasses along with a mysterious message.

Read more: Carol Vorderman stuns Instagram fans as she shows off new look

“On my way to work…..secret location….can’t wait to tell you what it is….Next week,” she wrote.

BTW this bird has decided to stop hiding away for years and get back to work…..so………expect trouble.

“BTW this bird has decided to stop hiding away for years and get back to work…..so………expect trouble,” she added.

Unsurprisingly, this sent her followers into a frenzy.

Carol teased some big news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman’s Twitter fans go wild

Plenty of Carol’s followers took to the replies to share their excitement over the star’s mysterious new project.

Some even speculated that Carol is set to make a return to Countdown!

“Sounds like you’ve started a countdown to an announcement!?!?!?” one excited fan tweeted her.

“Does this mean what I think it means?! #Countdown,” another wrote.

“Looking forward to trouble, in whatever form that takes!” a third said.

“Can’t wait. Love trouble,” another tweeted.

Carol wowed fans the other day (Credit: ITV)

Carol stuns Instagram fans

This isn’t the first time that Carol has sent her followers into a frenzy recently.

Earlier this week (Tuesday, June 14), Carol wowed her fans with a stunning Instagram snap.

Carol posted a selfie of her new blonde locks on her Instagram for her 225k followers to see.

“Sun so hot it turned my hair blonde today… didn’t it @kalas_hair_boutique??” she captioned the snap.

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

“Packed up for some decent bodyboarding [very, very] soon. Can’t wait @owainwynevans… I’ve bought 3 of them @fatstickoards.

“Ynys Môn here we come. Happy days. #makeupfree #lazymissus #happyscruff,” she added.

“Love your new look,” one of her followers commented on her post.

“Natural and beautiful. Happiness and sunshine suit you,” another said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.