Carol Vorderman wowed fans on Twitter and Instagram with her latest revealing bikini snap as she makes the most of summer.

The former Countdown host poured her curves into the red and blue swimwear, looking to the side and smiling.

Carol, 60, paired her choice of sunbathing attire with a chocolate brown silk sarong, showing off her golden tan perfectly.

Summer’s back here ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿I’m getting good at chilling….. pic.twitter.com/asJzEVZq05 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 9, 2021

What did Carol Vorderman say on Twitter?

She captioned the sultry snap: “Summer’s back here. I’m getting good at chilling…”

Carol may enjoy showing off her sexy side as she embraces life in Wales, but impressing the opposite sex hasn’t always been so easy.

Carol Vorderman looks to the side smiling in a red bikini and brown sarong

She recently revealed how when she was younger she was left mortified after falling off a donkey in front of her crush.

Talking to former rugby star Ian Gough on BBC Radio Wales the mathematician didn’t hold back as she admitted her shame at the accident.

She said: “I remember as a teenager and I thought I was really cool. I thought, ‘I’m going to get on this donkey… I’m going to win this.'”

Carol Vorderman often wows fans with her bikini selfies

She continued: “I can remember it crashing through the jumps which are hay bales.

“I fell off and this boy that I fancied was standing by the fence where I’d fallen. I was mortified.”

Carol’s famous Countdown fan

Still, Carol did have one very famous fan who probably eased the pain of her fail in later life – Freddie Mercury.

After talking with Queen hero Brian May on her Instagram live recently, she took to Twitter to fill her followers in.

She said: “I just finished doing an Instagram live video with the lovely Brian May. Oh, I love him, I’ve always loved him.

“He was saying that they all used to watch Countdown back in the day.”

Excited by the revelation she added: “I didn’t know he did, but I knew Freddie Mercury did because he used to write in.”

