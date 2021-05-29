Carol Vorderman has Instagram fans begging for her beauty secrets as the former Countdown star looks decades younger in a recent snap.

The mum-of-two posted a selfie after filming The Wheel with Michael McIntyre.

She captioned the gorgeous photo with: “Had a top time filming The Wheel with @McInTweet tonight……top gang too…”

Fans rushed to compliment her on how glowing she looks.

Carol always manages to look so glamorous! (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Instagram fans say to Carol Vorderman?

One user complimented: “Stunning as always, what’s your secret? You never seem to age!”

Meanwhile, another user gushed: “You are gorgeous Carol wish I was better looking, better personality and richer!!!”

And a third user commented: “Great photos you get more sexy as you get older.”

A fourth user posted: “Never ceases to amaze me just how beautiful you always appear…”

Finally a fifth user raved: “Now you really look more beautiful & gorgeous, than ever.”

Had a top time filming The Wheel with @McInTweet tonight……top gang too…..❤️😂👍🏼🙋🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KDQc4CL8Xo — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) May 28, 2021

Carol hasn’t confirmed or denied whether she’s had cosmetic surgery or procedures.

However, she has said she’s open to getting an eye lift in the past.

She previously told Woman and Home magazine: “I’m a bit frightened of the idea of a full facelift because, when you look in the mirror, you want to look like yourself.

“But I’ll get little things done, I might have an eye lift if I feel I need one.”

Yet in an interview in 2019 she insisted she hasn’t had any work – instead saying: “I’m just the same old Vorders.”

Carol revealed this bikini look last month (Credit: Instagram)

As for Carol’s slimline figure, she’s a keen hiker, and often walks miles a day.

She regularly updates her fans across social media on her hiking adventures.

And the hard work has clearly paid off, as she recently showed off her bikini body while enjoying a hiking holiday in Wales.

In April she shared a racy snap of herself enjoying the Welsh sunshine.

Donning a red cut-out swimsuit, she looked every inch a Baywatch star!

She also captioned the cheeky pic with: “It is beyond roasting hot here….. whoah….. swimming cossie on….. Happy days #WestWales.” [Sic]

Once again her army of fans flocked to gush over how fantastic she looks.

One wrote: “Looking amazing @carolvorders keep up the good work. It’s getting me through this pandemic.”

Another posted: “Fair play to you Carol for keeping so fit and healthy.”

