Carol Vorderman shocked Instagram fans after she showed off her new hairstyle yesterday.

The TV presenter went for a sun-kissed look before setting off on a paddle boarding trip with BBC’s Owain Wyn Evans.

Fans are in awe over her new hairstyle and claim that she suits the blonde bombshell look very well.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman shows off her new trim on Instagram before setting off on a paddle boarding trip with BBC’s Owain Wyn Evans (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Carol left fans speechless on social media yesterday after she shared pictures showing off her new blonde locks.

The TV star shared images of her new hair on Instagram ahead of her trip to Anglesey with BBC’s Owain Wyn Evans.

In the photos, Carol was seen posing with her new blonde, straight-haired look in her car packed with paddle boards.

Alongside a photo of her flaunting her new look, she captioned her post: “Sun so hot it turned my hair blonde today… didn’t it @kalas_hair_boutique??

“Packed up for some decent bodyboarding [very, very] soon. Can’t wait @owainwynevans… I’ve bought 3 of them @fatstickoards.

“Ynys Môn here we come. Happy days. #makeupfree #lazymissus #happyscruff.”

Carol Vorderman left fans speechless after she shared her new hairstyle (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman hair

Fans are impressed by Carol’s new look and claim that she suits the new blonde bombshell look.

One fan commented: “Love your new look.”

Another said: “The hair really suits [you].”

A third added: “Natural and beautiful. Happiness and sunshine suit you.”

Someone else wrote: “Looking absolutely gorgeous Carol with your beautiful smile.”

Some fans even claim that Carol looks unrecognisable in her new hairstyle.

One fan wrote:” Didn’t recognise you! Have fun.”

