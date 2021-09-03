Carol Vorderman has once again stunned her Instagram fans with a selfie showing her wear a very glam little black dress with a seriously plunging neckline.

The star is no stranger to wowing her fans, and she’s done it again!

Carol asked fans for help choosing her dress (Credit: Instagram)

What did Carol share on Instagram?

Carol, 60, has been updating fans during the summer with pictures from her holiday in Wales.

But now, the star has swapped wetsuits and fleeces for a stunning little black dress.

Carol showed fans her outfit as she prepared to attend to the Motor Transport Awards at the posh Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

While at the awards she worked the red carpet and conducted interviews during the ceremony.

Beforehand though, she asked fans for advice on which outfit to wear.

And there was only one clear winner.

Carol Vorderman dress

Wearing a very low-cut, figure-hugging black dress that showed off her admirable curves, she set the outfit off with a statement gold necklace.

The LBD also had see-through lace detail on each side.

I think that actually makes me a GROWN UP instead of a tomboy… for a change.

She captioned the images: “I even washed my hair and [curled] it without burning myself!!!

“I think that actually makes me a GROWN UP instead of a tomboy… for a change.”

Fans loved Carol’s look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did her fans react?

It wasn’t long until her 147,000 fans got in touch to compliment Carol on her outfit.

“STUNNING,” one shouted in excitement.

Celeb pal Owain Wyn Evans was also in a shouty mood: “GORGEOUSXSXSÈ XXXX” he said. [Sic]

Strictly star Johannes Radebe left a string of heart-for-eyes emojis, while Ian ‘H’ Watkins dropped some red-heart emojis.

Finally, one viewer simply said: “Beauty.”