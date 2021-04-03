Carol Vorderman looks spectacular in her latest photo.

The former Countdown star, 60, has wowed her army of fans yet again.

Taking to social media, Carol posed for a sultry snap.

Donning a figure-hugging white top with skintight belted jeans, she looks effortlessly chic.

Appearing decades younger than her actual age, her hair is tousled and longer than ever amid the latest lockdown.

Carol is one glamorous lady indeed (Credit: SplashNews)

Addressing her some 458,000 Twitter followers, she urged her fans to tune into her BBC radio show.

She tweeted: “Join me live RIGHT NOW on @bbcradiowales…. with ⁦@OwainWynEvans and from Dragons’ Den the amazing and fierce (in all good ways) ⁦@DeborahMeaden… lots of great music and A LAUGH… Listen on ⁦@BBCSoundstoo NOW NOW NOW NOW.”

Dozens of fans rushed to compliment the celebrity on her gorgeous get-up.

One user tweeted: “Looking stunning dream lady xxxxx.”

While another user asked: “Do you ever age?” and a third user commented: “That body is amazing.”

Carol Vorderman is coy about how she looks so good (Credit: ITV)

A further fan replied: “Looking amazing even for the radio, have fun young lady.”

How does Carol Vorderman look so young?

Carol has been very vague about how she looks so good.

In 2019, she insisted: “I’m just the same old Vorders.”

Join me live RIGHT NOW on @bbcradiowales….with ⁦@OwainWynEvans⁩ and from Dragons Den the amazing and fierce (in all good ways) ⁦@DeborahMeaden⁩…lots of great music and A LAUGH…👍❤️😂 Listen on ⁦@BBCSounds⁩ too

However, a few years back she did say she would consider ‘rejuvenation.’

In 2012, she told Woman & Home magazine she was open to cosmetic procedures rather than surgery.

She said at the time: “I’m quite lazy, but I do want to get fit and start going to the gym.

“And I am about to have my eyes lasered be cause I’m fed up with wearing glasses.

“I’m a bit frightened of the idea of a full facelift because, when you look in the mirror, you want to look like yourself.

“But I’ll get little things done, I might have an eye lift if I feel I need one.”

What is Carol Vorderman’s workout routine?

In recent years Carol has become an avid hiker, and appears to have got into tip top shape from regular lengthy walks.

During a recent health charity campaign, she explained: “When I am at home in Bristol, I walk six or seven miles a day, around the Harbourside and up all the little streets to explore new places.

“I don’t really like gyms, walking is my thing, it keeps me in shape and I notice the difference when I haven’t been for a walk.”

