Carol Vorderman shares VERY busty Instagram photo as she celebrates the New Year

Carol Vorderman wished a Happy New Year by sharing an extremely busty photo with her Instagram fans.

The sexy snap shows the brain box and media star wearing what looks like a swimsuit.

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Carol became a household name as the stunning maths genius on Countdown.

At 61, Carol’s appearance defies her age.

She is well known for her curves as she is for her brains, famously winning Rear of the Year Award several times.

2021 has been full of truly magical moments.

Beaming at the camera, Carol appears to have wet hair and is wearing a swimming costume.

Perhaps it’s the angle, but she looks even bustier than before.

Carol often wows her Instagram fans with bikini snaps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol is enjoying taking some time out of her busy schedule enjoying leisure time in Wales.

She wrote: “Smiling into 2022 all the way. Stay safe, stay chilled. Life is NEVER dull.

“Happy new year gang. Thanks for the company in Covid times,” ending with some champagne emojis.

The post gained 2,000 likes in just half an hour, and many comments in the shape of fire emojis.

Carol shares just one of the ways she stays in shape

Carol makes sure she eats well and exercises regularly.

She has spoken in the past of how she practices clean eating and keeps moving.

She once revealed she does 20,000 squats a year to stay toned.

Her Instagram fans got a glimpse into other favourite pastimes too.

Carol Vorderman earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A picture of some paddle boards on a tranquil, blue sea was accompanied by some lovely words about friends.

Carol typed: “Favourite meal of the year… an early paddleboard with my wonderful friends #Trellyn… and fresh bacon and egg butties cooked on a beach we could only reach from the sea.

“2021 has been full of truly magical moments.

“Paddling at night with the bioluminescence, every time we splashed the water it lit up with starlight as we sat under the stars in the sky.

“Thank you to ALL of my amazing friends for being so incredible and funny and loving. New friends…you know who you are.

“I’m so grateful for you coming into my life.”

She added: “And to my friends of many years…we will be back to full on mischief in 2022.

“I love you all soooooo much.”

