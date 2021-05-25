Carol Vorderman has shared a stunning throwback snap from her wedding day when she was only 24.

The former Countdown star, 60, posted the photo from her nuptials to Christopher Mather in 1985.

And although she called the snap “cute” she remembered a fashion faux pas from the day itself.

Carol and Christopher on their wedding day in 1985 (Credit: Shutterstock)

What did Carol Vorderman say on Instagram?

The black-and-white snap showed Carol and Royal Navy officer Christopher smiling to the camera.

On her Instagram Stories, Carol said: “@hellomag just reminded me…

“Cute bride… aged 24. All good so far,” followed by a thinking emoji.

The two divorced a year later.

Carol also disclosed a fashion faux pas on her wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened on Carol’s wedding day?

Carol also revealed how, on her wedding day, she changed into a racy number that shocked attendees.

She said on her BBC Radio Wales show in 2020: “I went into the 3-2-1 costume department – remember 3-2-1 with Ted [Rogers]? You know 3-2-1 Dusty Bin?

“And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It was entirely mesh with sequins in the right places.”

“So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It’s Raining Men.”

Carol sang It’s Raining Men at the reception! (Credit: The Claytons / SplashNews.com)

A bad bride singing It’s Raining Men!

And Carol reminisced at the fashion faux pas on her Instagram stories.

She captioned another image by saying: “Six hours later… out of the borrowed white thing and into a see through number from the show 3-2-1.

“BAD BRIDE singing her song IT’S RAINING MEN.

“It didn’t last… oops.”

Carol married Paddy King in 1990 and they share two children, Katie and Cameron. They split 10 years later.