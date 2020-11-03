Carol Vorderman sends fans wild with racy lingerie throwback snap

Carol Vorderman has treated her army of fans to a rather saucy throwback snap of her posing in lingerie.

The former Countdown star, 59, replied to a fan who tweeted the picture.

Replying in view of her some 453,000 Twitter followers with, she shared:

“So we’ve been celebrating the start of Countdown 38 yrs ago today, I was 21 ……now here’s a photo from

@BritishGQ more or less for my 40th birthday….no idea what to do for my big birthday this year …

..hmmmmm.”

In the snap Carol is rocking a pink basque, jacket, fishnet tights – and seemingly nothing else!

Dozens of fans rushed to complement the maths whizz, as well as beg her to redo a similar photoshoot.

Meanwhile, many also couldn’t believe she was 40 at the time of the snap.

One fan tweeted: “Whoa! You were 40 in this pic?! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes

“I always remember watching Countdown for English and Maths O Level revision in the mid 1980s, this always got my brain ticking!”

While another user urged: “Vorders, you should re-create that picture, and you don’t have a BIG birthday this year, you are only going to be 60!!”

And a third user suggested: “A charity calendar, in the style of Calendar Girls? Limited run of signed copies with an extra zero on the end? Sign me up!”

So we’ve been celebrating the start of Countdown 38 yrs ago today, I was 21 ……now here’s a photo from @BritishGQ more or less for my 40th birthday….no idea what to do for my big birthday this year …

..hmmmmm 😬🤨😂 https://t.co/k2iY89SR2S — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 2, 2020

Whereas a fourth user replied: “You don’t look a day over 21. I first watched you on Countdown many years ago.”

Her well-received throwback comes just after she hosted Pride of Britain for its 21st year.

Unable to meet recipients this year due to COVID-19, she announced the awards digitally.

And during the awards she even snuck in a dig at Dominic Cummings.



She lamented how tough 2020 has been while poking fun at the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor widely slammed gaffe.

Carol said: “Whether you’ve been working at the kitchen table, homeschooling the kids, teaching your Nan to Zoom or even taking a day trip to Barnard Castle, they’ve been tough times for us all.”

Dominic of course drove from London to Durham during the first national lockdown with his family.

