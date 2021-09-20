Carol Vorderman has opened up on her son Cameron’s past struggles after achieving his masters degree.

The former Countdown star celebrated her son’s huge achievement by posting a series of rare photos on Instagram.

Alongside the snaps, Carol revealed how Cameron battled “endless bullying” before working his way to university.

Carol Vorderman gushes over her ‘super bright’ son

Carol, 60, firstly shared two photos of Cameron, 24, as a youngster.

Alongside the photos, she penned: “My son Cameron was a happy toddler. Before and after he started school it became clear that he had SEVERE SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL NEEDS. No school would accept him. I was going to give up work to teach him but even I couldn’t teach a child with his needs.

“Cam went to a ‘special school’ for 5 yrs where they specialised in teaching children like him. Then he changed school to mainstream age 10 but still had additional specialist help.

“I knew he was super bright but that his development curve would be a different shape to ‘normal’.”

Carol continued: “It’s very hard for these kids. They get bullied and told they’re ‘odd’ when really they have a superpower because they see the world a different way.”

The proud mum shared a separate post featuring snaps of herself and Cameron in recent years.

Carol Vorderman has opened up on her son Cameron’s past struggles (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

In addition, Carol shared: “So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying (you’re thick!!!), changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer.

“Now he has just received A MASTERS DEGREE FROM @dundeeuni. Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Carol’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate Cameron.

Davina McCall said: “This has really really really made my day. Yessssss Cameron.”

Myleene Klass commented: “This is incredible.”

Furthermore, Sam Quek posted: “YES CAM!! Absolutely awesome- lovely news for a lovely lad.”

Carol shares two children with ex-husband Patrick King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Carol previously said about Cameron?

It isn’t the first time Carol has opened up about her son, who battles severe dyslexia and ADD.

In July, the star shared a rare admission about Cameron’s learning difficulties on Morning Live.

Promoting her online maths course, she said: “My boy is 24 now and he was born with special education needs and he was in a special school for many years.

“Not only do I love teaching but I learned how to teach children who struggle and that’s what the video lessons are about.”

Carol welcomed her son with ex-husband Patrick King in 1997.

The former couple also share daughter Katie, 30.

