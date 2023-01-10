Carol Vorderman made a shock confession about her love life during a recent podcast appearance.

The former Countdown star revealed that she’s currently dating five different men – and doesn’t do one-night stands either.

Carol made a few confessions recently (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman makes love life confessions

During a recent appearance on Michelle Visage’s podcast, Rule Breakers, Carol made a couple of confessions about her love life.

During her chat with Michelle, the 62-year-old revealed that she is currently dating multiple men at the same time.

When asked if she was currently in a relationship, she emphatically said “No!”.

Carol continued, saying: “I’m having the best time. I’ve spoken about this once. I have a system which I’ve had for 10 years. They’re called ‘special friends’.”

“I spoke a couple of months ago about having ‘special friends’ and it was like, again, the world had fallen in for some people but actually what I found was there was an awful lot of women who said ‘I’d never thought about it like this’,” she went on to say.

The star opened up about her ‘special friends’ once again (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman talks ‘special friends’

Carol then continued, saying that she’s been in “long term relationships if you like” with her “special friends”.

The This Morning star then revealed that she’s been dating some of them for many years.

“One’s 11 years, one’s seven years, you know, everyone is single. It’s a happy place,” she said.

You know, everyone is single. It’s a happy place.

“I hasten to add I’m not into one-night stands,” she added.

Carol has been open about her love life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol on her love life

The 62-year-old then continued, saying: “The language around a woman of my generation is that if you had more than one partner when you got married you were this you were that.”

The former Countdown star then went on, saying: “Everything was derogatory about a woman, that was the environment I was growing up in. It was like ‘she’s desperate’, everything was judgmental.”

This isn’t the first time Carol has spoken about her ‘special friends’. She previously spoke about them on This Morning.

“I now, the last ten years or so, live a very much freer life where I have special friends and I am not looking for one person,” she said at the time.

Read more: This Morning: Carol Vorderman stuns fans with appearance as she addresses her behaviour

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.