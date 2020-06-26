Carol Vorderman pays touching tribute to Richard Whiteley on 15th anniversary of his death

Carol Vorderman has paid a touching tribute to Richard Whiteley on the 15th anniversary of his death.

They worked together on the Channel 4 show Countdown for 23 years. Richard was the host and Carol the resident mathematician.

Sharing her moving words on Twitter, Carol wrote: "15 years ago today Richard Whiteley left our party.

"Together for 23 years, day in, day out, we never missed a show. Thank you Whiters for the happiest of days from series one to the day we parted. I loved you for all of that time and I love you still. Vorders."

15 yrs ago today Richard Whiteley left our party. Together for 23 years, day in day out, we never missed a show. Thank you Whiters for the happiest of days from Series 1 to the day we parted. I loved you for all of that time and I love you still. Vorders ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3smbXFpUD — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 26, 2020

Fans pay tribute too

Alongside the tribute were a series of pictures of the two of them on the set together.

Carol's followers couldn't believe it's been 15 years since Richard died. They offered their own condolences.

One wrote: "He was great wasn't he, along with you he really made the show. Can't watch it now, it's just not the same."

"I really can't believe that it's 15 years since the clock stopped too soon. I always watch him on Calendar and Countdown and his passing at such a young age really upset me," shared another.

A third added: "Fifteen years, unbelievable time passes by so quickly (enjoy life you never know what's around the corner). I absolutely loved this man so so funny such a pure gentleman sadly missed and I can imagine how much you all miss him he will always be loved and remembered."

How long did Carol Vorderman present Countdown with Richard Whiteley for?

Richard Whiteley and Carol Vorderman co-hosted together for 23 years (Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Richard and Carol began presenting Countdown together from its inception in 1982. Although there were originally five presenters it was eventually slimmed down to just the two of them.

After 23 years hosting together, Richard died following a bout of pnemonia which led to the discovery there was a problem with his heart.

He died aged 61 after unsuccessful surgery on June 26, 2005.

Did Carol Vorderman continue presenting Countdown?

Carol continued presenting with Des O'Connor and Des Lynam (Credit: YouTube)

Carol was offered Richard's main presenting role, but declined. However, she stayed on at Countdown when new host Des Lynam took over in October 2005.

Des O'Connor was next to host the show in 2007 and Carol remained.

However, Carol left in 2008 after 26 years. She later revealed it was a failure to agree terms of a new contract that caused her to leave.

Who hosts the show now?

Countdown is currently hosted by Nick Hewer.

Rachel Riley has taken over Carol's role as resident maths whizz.

