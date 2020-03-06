Carol Vorderman stuns fans as she shows off 'new look'

Carol Vorderman tried out a new look today and asked her fans if she should go back to brunette.

Blonde-haired Carol found fame on Countdown more than 30 years ago but has gotten lighter and lighter over the decades.

The 59-year-old posted a picture wearing a remarkably realistic wig with dark chestnut curls that fell below her shoulder.

And was larking around with a wig this week up in Manc at ⁦@JrHairBeauty⁩ ...what do you think? Back to brunette? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0cDURKsSw5 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 5, 2020

Read more: Carol Vorderman hints that she's dating again with Valentine's tweets

However, a strand of her current blonde hair was visible under the fringe, giving the game away.

Carol wrote on Twitter that she was "larking around with a wig this week up in Many at @JRhairbeauty".

She went on to pose the question: "What do you think? Back to brunette?"

One fan responded saying: "Ooh la la [heart eyed emoji] defo," while another added: "I rather like that C. Very elegant."

Carol will be attending Cheltenham this year, after watching her own horse Subway Surf win at Chepstow Racecourse in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I'm a brunette myself so I'll always say brunette... (whoever said blondes have more fun were wrong lol), but honestly @carolvorders you definitely suit being dark."

A fan of her current look disagreed, however, adding: "Prefer you as a blonde tbh."

Read more: Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins reveals why she really cut her hair

Radio presenter Carol debuted her current blonde tresses on Good Morning Britain in the summer of 2018, but not everyone was happy with the makeover.

One Twitter user wrote: "Love Carol, but think she has overdone the botox and the hair colour just doesn't suit her at all."

Another went on: "Carol looks super weird. What's with that hair?"

Carol later tweeted pictures of her trying on outfits for next week's races at Cheltenham.

She wrote: "Trying on outfits for next week's @CheltenhamRaces... gotta keep warm... bring it on."

The racing fan is passionate about horses and is a part owner of Subway Surf, which won a race at Chepstow last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.