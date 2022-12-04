Carol Vorderman issues plea to friends and family over Christmas presents

Carol Vorderman has made it plain exactly what she wants for Christmas.

The 61-year-old former Countdown host, who also celebrates her birthday on Christmas Eve, took to Twitter to share her wish list.

And it’s a surprisingly wholesome request that Carol has made.

Carol Vorderman makes sweet Christmas request

Writing to her 500,000 followers, she explained: “Simple message going out to all my friends/family for Xmas.

“Please don’t buy me presents, just give me your time.

“You can help me tidy my rubbish, or come for a walk or sort a paddleboard day for us….anything. Your time and laughter is all I really want.”

Fans were quick to praise Carol for her kind sentiment, and flocked to the comments with suggestions of what she might fancy doing.

“Oh bless your cotton socks, darling!” said one follower. “Paddleboarding is too cold right now, however tidying up is my sort of thing.

“My helping hands are ready and waiting babes! Good luck beautiful.”

Another added: “Would love a walk with you, just having a day chatting and laughing all day.”

Carol wants loved ones to share time wit her for Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

A third agreed with the idea, writing: “I’ll go for a walk with you Carol! It would be a honour just to be in your company.”

“I love this Carol!” said a fourth. “What a great idea.”

Carol misses This Morning

Carol’s heartfelt request comes just days after she missed a slot on This Morning.

She was meant to be appearing on the ITV morning programme alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

However, fans were concerned when she did not appear.

Carol took to Instagram to explain she was forced to pull out the show due to ongoing sickness.

“Well I’m four days into the flu thing,” she explained. “Oh, god, I feel rough, and look it. I haven’t brushed my hair in four days so excuse that. Anyway, thank you for your lovely messages.

“Sorry I won’t be on This Morning this morning. I was looking forward to it as well.

“I’ll be better soon. Ugh, I need a cup of tea.”

A series of followers and concerned celebrity pals wished Carol a speedy recovery.

“I hear you…Just came on here and seen your post. Oh boy, I’m the same! Been up all night non-stop coughing! Get well soon lovely,” Dame Kelly Holmes commented.

“Oh no! Get well,” Doctor Who and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies said.

When was Carol Vorderman on I’m a Celeb?

Carol had also recently spoken about her time on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Having appeared on the show in 2016, and finishing in eighth place, she revealed there was one element of the show she was less comfortable with.

Carol Vorderman says she felt ‘uncomfortable’ on I’m a Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on In A Good Place podcast, Carol explained that showering with all the cameras around was a little unsettling.

“I found it uncomfortable mostly because you could see three cameras. You could see where they were positioned and there was nowhere to hide,” she said.

“I wore swimming costumes rather than a bikini deliberately. It is a weird thing, that shower,” she continued.

“They don’t do it now. It was of its time. That shows how society’s rules change.”

