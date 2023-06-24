Carol Vorderman is all cleavage as she poses in skintight wetsuit

Carol Vorderman has stunned fans after posing in an unzipped skintight wetsuit while paddle boarding in Wales.

The I’m A Celeb star posed for the sun-kissed snaps on the beach, where she can be seen carrying her paddle board.

The 62-year-old wore oversized sunglasses, and her blonde hair fell around her chest in textured waves, as she promoted a competition, in the clips and pics on Instagram.

Carol stays very active, often sharing her fitness journey with followers on social media, with fans loving the snaps.

Carol Vorderman looked sensational in her wetsuit (Credit: Carol V Instagram)

One wrote: “You look very lovely, Carol. Paddle boarding looks like a lit of fun. I am looking at trying it here. Thanks for sharing this.”

Another added: “Bloody gorgeous as always @carolvorders. I hope you have a fabulous Friday and the most wonderful weekend.” While a third fan replied: “Wow…..how do you do it Carol? Just quite simply stunning.”

Carol bites back

Elsewhere, Carol showed her fiery side when replying to a former mistress of ex-PM Boris Johnson. Jumping to the defence of This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, Carol held no prisoners in her cutting response.

Alison addressed the scandal involving former co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning on June 2.

Phillip’s interview with the BBC had dropped earlier that day, with the disgraced presenter discussing the affair and its repercussions.

Alison watched part of a clip where Phillip says he doesn’t see a future, leading her to break down in tears.

Reactions from viewers on social media were divided. But one of Boris Johnson’s former flames, Petronella Wyatt, didn’t hold back. The journalist tweeted: “People who sob on tv @AlisonHammond are not fit to interview Prime Ministers. They are an embarrassment to themselves and to television.”

Carol Vorderman stunned fans in beach snaps (Credit: Splash News)

But, jumping to her good friend’s defence, Vorders hit straight back at the cruel comment.

Carol fumed: “Here’s one of the very many women Boris Johnson bedded behind his wife’s back, trying to belittle my friend @AlisonHammond. Keep your pathetic bigoted views to yourself @PetronellaWyatt.”

And not quite finished, she added: “People who [bleep] Prime Ministers should keep quiet. They are an embarrassment to themselves and to womankind.”

Carol is definitely the sort of mate you want to keep in your corner!

