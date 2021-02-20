Carol Vorderman has revealed she was inundated with messages from “men and women” after joining celebrity dating app Raya.

The former Countdown star said she signed up “for a laugh” and her inbox was soon flooded with messages.

Raya is a dating app for elite singles, which many celebrities have signed up to.

On the site, Carol could be mingling with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum, singer Lewis Capaldi and even Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams – all of whom are said to have signed up.

What did Carol Vorderman say about the dating app?

Carol, 60, has previously shied away from dating apps but decided to sign up to the celebrity matchmaking app “for a laugh”.

She told The Sun she made it clear she wasn’t looking for anything long-term and revealed she only stayed on the app for a short period of time before realising it wasn’t her “scene”.

Carol revealed: “A mate of mine said it would be a laugh. A lot of LA people made contact, men and women funnily enough, but it’s not my scene.”

She added: “I’m quite happy with my usual way of doing things. But life is never dull.”

Carol’s ‘special friends’

Indeed, Carol previously revealed she “got enough of all that business as it is” without the need to join a dating app.

She’s spoken openly in the past about her “special friends” and said she was “very happy” being single.

Carol revealed last year: “I am very happy. I have no complaints. I am not dating anyone, I have special friends. Plural.”

Has Carol Vorderman ever been married?

The lovely Carol has been married twice.

She married Christopher Mather in 1985 but the marriage broke down after a year.

In 1990 she married Patrick King and they had two kids together – Katie and Cameron.

They sadly separated in 2000.

Carol then dated Des Kelly for five years from 2001.

Her last serious boyfriend was Graham Duff – they split in 2016 after a four-year on/off romance.

However, last month she said the idea of settling down again made her feel “sick”.

She told the Telegraph: “The thought of sharing my life with anyone again makes me feel positively sick.”

Carol also tweeted to say she was “VERY happy as a badly behaved singleton”.

