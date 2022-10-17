Carol Vorderman makes plea to Instagram fans as she issues warning

Carol Vorderman has issued her Instagram fans a warning following questions.

The TV presenter told fans she only has one Instagram account and any others are fake.

She shared a message to her Stories on Monday as she told them to report fake accounts to Instagram.

Carol Vorderman issued her fans with a warning over fake accounts (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

She wrote: “Fake account warning. Quite a few of you asking if I have another Instagram account?

“This account you’re looking at now, with the verified blue tick, is my only personal account,” adding her Instagram handle.

Carol added: “Please report the others to Instagram officially.”

The star has racked up an impressive amount of followers on the social media site.

Carol Vorderman told her fans to report the fake accounts to Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This is most probably thanks to her stunning pictures, workout videos and general career news.

Carol recently gave fans a glimpse into her morning routine before work.

She shared a video showing herself enjoying a cuppa and then working out.

Carol told fans: “TYPICAL MORNING FOR ME AT HOME BEFORE WORK.

“I live in a very tall house so I’m up and down these stairs (65 from bottom to top) dozens of times every morning (good exercise).”

Carol Vorderman often updates Instagram fans with her life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman’s fitness

She continued: “A cup of tea and some stretching.

“My front lounge is still partly a little gym for me….and I like it that way. Makes it easy for some simple goblet squats and arm weights and stretching…..hooked on stretching…

“Touch my toes first thing and see if I can get my palms on the floor or just fingertips to my toes…

“Then do all the stretching (notes I put together of the ones I like) and touch my toes again.”

Carol added: “It’s amazing to see the difference once I’ve stretched my hamstrings. Palms of hand straight onto the floor.

“My little goal… I like life like that.”

Fans gushed over Carol’s appearance in the video and her active lifestyle.

One commented: “Wish I had your drive & determination, you look fab.”

Another said: “Abs are looking fantastic. WELL DONE girl.”

A third wrote: “Carol you should do a video for the more mature age group to encourage us. Could do with more stretching classes for us.”

Carol has recently opened up about her weight loss and keeping up a healthy lifestyle.

Over the summer, Carol attended a juicing retreat. She told fans on Instagram: “18 days – 3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.

“I’ve dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven’t been into these shorts for a few years and now they’re loose.”

