Carol Vorderman thrilled her Instagram fans with a snap of her wearing very, very tight trousers earlier today (July 4).

Former Countdown star Carol seemed to help her followers get over any Monday blues as she reflected on her weekend.

She explained on her main account that she wore her “hippy leggings” for a visit to a friend.

But over on her Stories Carol gave another view linked to her weekend escapades that should also delight her followers.

It showed a magnificent sight of a bay from Carol’s perspective as she put her feet up after a strenuous couple of days.

Carol Vorderman came in for many appreciative comments on Instagram (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Telly fave Carol, 61, kicked off the week with a couple of updates about what she’d been up to.

One post detailed how a fundraising walk for charity Prostate Cymru saw Carol and supports walk six miles through Pembrokeshire.

A series of events has raised £12,000 so far and is set to continue throughout July.

However, her second post of the day caused quite a stir with some of her most devoted admirers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol’s figure

Several commenters on Carol’s second main upload of the day were in raptures over what Carol was wearing in the snap.

“Looking so stunningly beautiful Carol,” one fan gushed.

Another complimented her: “Wow looking stunning Carol.”

A third cheekily remarked: “Oh hello miss sexy!”

Wow looking stunning Carol.

Meanwhile, a fourth was forthright and to the point with his point, typing: “Lovely pins.”

Another enthusiastic follower had something else than their schedule in mind as they added: “What a way to start the week!”

And someone else chipped in, presumably referring to their surprise rather than their disgust: “Just spit my coffee out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Other comments saw fans ponder the practical elements of Carol being garbed up in some figure-hugging attire.

“Carol! How tight are those leggings?” one asked, without specifying a measure of ‘tightness’.

What a view shared by Carol on her Stories account (Credit: Instagram)

Another joked: “Why do you have a G string over the leggings?”

And someone else echoed Carol’s caption by saying: “Stay hippy!”

Elsewhere, it seems some users were more concerned about what the background of her trousers shot revealed.

“Never mind all these compliments on your looks, get the room cleaned up you mucky pup!” one person put it.

Another suggested: “Tidy up woman.”

And a third chuckled: “I’m glad you’re not a tidy person.”

