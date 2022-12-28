Carol Vorderman announces big plans for next year as she vows there’s ‘no stopping me’

Carol Vorderman has told her Instagram fans her big plans for next year as she vowed there “ain’t no stopping me”.

The This Morning regular revealed she’ll be away “much more” in her campervan in 2023.

In a post on the social media site, Carol shared her favourite moments being outdoors in 2022.

These included when she went to a juicing retreat in Portugal and hiking in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Carol, 62, wrote: “OUTDOORS 2022.

“I’m alive and breathe when I’m outdoors, properly outside.”

She continued: “From @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale walking 13 miles a day with @jules__sampson… to hiking in the @breconbeaconsnp to beachcombing…. I just love it all.

Carol Vorderman revealed her plans for 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Next year I’ll be away much more in my @vordervan.

“Had to go with my friends in their vans this year because of a bit of a ‘Vorder stalker’ thing going on.

“But ‘civil restraining orders’ have now been signed, so ONWARDS.”

Carol added: “‘Ain’t no stopping me now, I’m on the move.'”

Fans loved the post and insisted they can’t wait to see her adventures next year.

This Morning regular Carol is set for more adventures next year it seems (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: “I look forward to seeing your adventures 2023.”

Another said: “I look forward to seeing more of your adventures in 2023 Carol.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “This looks gorgeous Carol! Looking forward to following your adventures!”

Elsewhere recently, Carol opened up about her fitness journey this year as she vowed to continue to have a healthy 2023.

She wrote alongside videos of her working out and posing in her gym wear: “GYM THIS YEAR. I’m obsessed with gym stuff. Gives me such a high.”

Carol explained that a health injury earlier in the year had caused her some struggles.

She said: “Had a rotator cuff issue earlier in the year which meant I couldn’t even close the curtains without holding my right arm up with my left BUT once over that. Booommmmm. [Sic]

“Back on it… Here’s to a healthy 2023. Thanks to all my trainers this year especially @robrinder and @alexscott2 who you might spot on here.”

