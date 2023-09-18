Carol Vorderman urges fans to ’send flowers’ as she shares health update

Carol Vorderman has urged her Twitter followers to “send flowers” after sharing a health update today (Monday, September 18).

The Countdown star took to social media to issue the plea.

Carol is ill (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman issues worrying health update on Twitter

Former Countdown and I’m A Celebrity star Carol took to Twitter today to issue a concerning health update.

In a tweet for her 875.4k followers to see, she revealed that she has caught covid.

“Morning. I got hold of a test, and yes I managed to pick up Covid somewhere or other [eye roll emoji] lots around!!” she wrote.

“Slept all day Sunday. Feel a lot lot better today tho. Symptoms – tiredness, headache, drippy nose but nothing chesty,” she then continued.

“Should be right as rain soon enough [thumb emoji] Send flowers,” she then added.

Carol’s fans sent their well wishes (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support

Fans of the This Morning star took to the replies to send the 62-year-old their well-wishes.

“You and me both Carol, though I couldn’t sleep because of the coughing, sweating, and other symptoms. Hope you are better soon,” one fan commented.

“Get well soon,” another said. “Get well soon Vorders,” a third wrote. Plenty of her followers also sent emojis of flower bouquets and gifs of flower bouquets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman issues another update

The star also took to Instagram to share a health update with her followers.

Speaking from her bed, Carol explained that she has covid. She said: “I’ve slept for about two days. Well, not really but I feel great now. I feel like I’m ready to go back to work. Anyway, I’ll do another test later. Hopefully, it’s negative.

“That’s my news!”

In the comments, fans showed their support. “OMG Carol! Get better soon lovely lady!” one fan wrote.

“Love you, Carol,” Helen Flanagan commented. “NOOOOO!!!! get well soon,” another follower said.

