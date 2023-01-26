Carol Vorderman sparks health fears as fans share concern over her on new TV programme

Carol Vorderman has revealed she’s been taking part in some “secret filming” this week.

And, while she hasn’t revealed quite what she’s been up to, the news has sparked fears among some of her most devoted fans.

Carol shared the news on her Twitter profile, revealing she was heading home after work.

However, some expressed their fears that the lovely Carol is doing too much and urged her to slow down.

The gorgeous Carol did warn fans she had a busy 2023 coming up (Credit: Cover Images)

Carol Vorderman filming ‘secret’ project

The star has been busy putting politicians to task of late, but took time out for a “work tweet”.

She posted a gorgeous selfie and explained: “Forgive me for a ‘work tweet’, this is in my happy Scruffs after some secret filming (programme will be shown later this year).

“And thank you for the truly overwhelming response to PERFECT 10 podcast,” she added.

Carol then said: “So much more news about that to come too.”

Over on Instagram she shared more news of the show.

She revealed: “So excited to have recorded something I haven’t done before earlier this week.

“It won’t be broadcast for a while but I LOVED IT.”

Fans react

While fans can’t wait to find out more, some did share fears for busy bee Carol.

One said: “Beautiful but exhausted. Please prioritise yourself occasionally.”

Another added: “Looking good but no more work on the dial please.”

A third added: “You look sad in this picture.”

Beautiful but exhausted. Please prioritise yourself occasionally.

“Please look after yourself Carol!” another added.

Others commented on how “beautiful” the star looked.

Busy 2023 for Carol

At the end of last year Carol did tell fans she had a busy 2023 planned, declaring there’s “no stopping me”.

Carol has just arrived home from an overseas juice retreat, which she visited with Alison Hammond.

So fans can rest assured the that it looks like the lovely Carol is, indeed, looking after herself.

