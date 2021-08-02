Carol Vorderman looked devilishly good as she took to Twitter in a skin-tight red dress backstage at Beat The Chasers.

The former Countdown star poured her curves into the lace bodycon number for her upcoming appearance on Bradley Walsh‘s game show.

Carol, 60, sent her fans into a frenzy as she posted snaps from behind the scenes on social media.

Carol posed backstage in her red lace frock (Credit: Instagram)

What did Carol Vorderman post on Twitter?

Carol uploaded pictures of her outfit to Twitter and Instagram.

Postin to her Instagram Stories, she apologised to her followers, admitting her dress wasn’t a new purchase, but one she had worn before.

The cheeky mathematician then teased her fans by revealing that she had forgotten to wear a bra and had to pull over on her way to the studio so she could buy from Asda.

Read more: Carol Vorderman shares incredible cleavage shot in plunging red swimsuit

She wrote: “Old dress soz… I am useless. Forgot my bra so had to come off the motorway to buy one in Asda on the way to the studio.”

Carol and Dr Zoe have fun backstage (Credit: Instagram)

Did Carol give anything away about the show?

Carol remained tight-lipped about what actually happened on the show, but she did excitedly thanked her co-stars for the day.

She wrote: “Had a cracking time on Beat The Chasers with Brad and the gang today.

Read more: Carol Vorderman fans want her to be the new Doctor Who assistant

“Thank you Vixen and Beast. And I met the lovely Dr Zoe Williams. She’s officially ACE. Happy days. Can’t tell you what happened though.”

The host also confirmed her choice of charity for the show, CLAPA community – the Cleft Lip and Palate Association.

Talking in a video on Instagram, Carol refused to give away any information on how she had done on the show.

She said: “Home now but I had a lovely time on Beat The Chasers earlier today. Ohhhh man the sun came out while we were in the studio.

“Anyway, it’s a good show and I can’t tell you any more than that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

How did Carol’s fans react to her sexy red dress?

Fans on Twitter were quick to tell Carol just how fantastic they thought she looked in her glamorous attire.

One gushed: “I’m sure you put the Chasers off looking like that was that the plan. Fantastic body, absolutely stunning.”

Another posted: “Carol that dress is absolutely amazingly adorably awesomely attractive… and so are you.”

A third added: “That’s my favourite outfit Vorders, you look incredible.”

Let us know what you think of this story by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!